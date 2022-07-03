NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,085,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NUGN opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. NuGene International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About NuGene International (Get Rating)
