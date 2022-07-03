NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,085,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NUGN opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. NuGene International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

NuGene International, Inc develops and markets customized skin care products in the United States. The company offers skincare products, such as universal cream, universal and eye serum, gel, and face wash products; and hair care products comprising regenerative shampoos and conditioners, and anti-hair loss serums.

