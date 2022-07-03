Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.06.

NYSE NTR opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

