NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.