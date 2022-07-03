Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $143.92 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

