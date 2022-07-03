Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Trading Down 5.8%

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.10). Approximately 32,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 569,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.17).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95.

In other news, insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper acquired 192,135 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £215,191.20 ($264,005.89).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

