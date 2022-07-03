ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
ODP stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ODP has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.
ODP Company Profile (Get Rating)
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.
