ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

ODP stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ODP has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 290,658 shares during the period. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of ODP by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 894,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ODP by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 723,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 597,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ODP by 1,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 653,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

