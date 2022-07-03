Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.45.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,610 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.