Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

