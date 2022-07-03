Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

