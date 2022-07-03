Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $16.22 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $46,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

NOC opened at $486.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.