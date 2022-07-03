Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of PCAR opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

