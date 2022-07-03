Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

