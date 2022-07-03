Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

