Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,219 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Corteva by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Corteva by 40.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

