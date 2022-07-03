Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,449 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

