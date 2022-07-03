Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 240 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Moody’s by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $274.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.84. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

