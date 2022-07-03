Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,809 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $244.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.53 and a 200 day moving average of $311.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

