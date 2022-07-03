Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,584 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of LHX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

