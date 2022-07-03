Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $210.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.31. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $372.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.