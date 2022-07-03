Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

