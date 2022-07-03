Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.15

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.15 and traded as high as $24.63. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 17,246 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORRF shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.57 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.