Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $161.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.86.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE PKG opened at $138.75 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.74.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

