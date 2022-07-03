Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 69,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,221,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PALI)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

