Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $508.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

