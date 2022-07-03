Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $21.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 234,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.