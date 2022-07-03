Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $249.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.49. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.