Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.25. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,731,721 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. The company had revenue of $432.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 1,162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 373,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 169.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,598 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 242,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

