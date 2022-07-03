Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $22,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PFGC opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after buying an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,824,000 after buying an additional 944,138 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

