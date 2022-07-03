Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Trading Down 13.5%

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. 6,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTZIF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Patrizia from €30.00 ($31.91) to €21.80 ($23.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Patrizia from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Patrizia alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.