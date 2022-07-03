Paychex, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Paychex in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

PAYX stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

