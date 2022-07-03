Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

