Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Paychex stock opened at $116.36 on Thursday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

