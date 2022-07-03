Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Shares Down 11.2%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83.

About Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE)

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

