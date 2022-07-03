Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $8.55 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,270.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,568.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.