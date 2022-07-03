PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

