Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

