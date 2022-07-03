Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.6% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.