Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up to $25.01

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $25.71. Phreesia shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 1,579 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

