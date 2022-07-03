Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,970,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.