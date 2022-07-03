Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Senior Officer Sells C$24,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chris Lee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$24,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 799,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,278,728.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$501.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.22.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$59.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Pine Cliff Energy (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.