Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Progressive by 67.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 325,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 131,469 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

