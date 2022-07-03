Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

