Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

