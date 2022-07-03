Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,803 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Amphenol stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

