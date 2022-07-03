Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 2,250 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.