Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 97.1% in June

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

BPIRY stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

