Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,019,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,118,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,751,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711,027.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,830 shares of company stock worth $1,477,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Axon Capital LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,612,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

