PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Trading Up 0.7%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 34,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 378,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PolyMet Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89.

PolyMet Mining ( NYSE:PLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSE:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.