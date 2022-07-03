PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Trading Up 0.7%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 34,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 378,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PolyMet Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSE:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
