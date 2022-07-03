Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 1,109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prabhakar Raghavan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00.

GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,563.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.