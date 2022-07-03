Private Capital Group LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

